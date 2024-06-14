First New Mexico McDonald’s reopens after major revamp 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The very first McDonald’s in New Mexico has reopened with a very modern new look.

The location on Menaul and San Pedro opened way back in 1959. But things are a lot different than they were back then, including how McDonald’s operates in 2024.

The makeover was a full rebuild that includes a new interior, ordering kiosks, and a double drive-thru.

“This has been a few years in the making,” said Steve Aragon, a McDonald’s franchise owner. “McDonald’s means the world to me, I’m born and raised here, my wife and I, and I started working at McDonald’s at 15 years old.”

To make this grand reopening even cooler, a portion of profits from Thursday and Friday will go to Locker 505 and Thunderbird Little League. People will also have a chance to win some cool prizes.

