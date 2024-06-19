Flash flood emergency in effect for Ruidoso

KOB 4 Chief Meteorologist Eddie Garcia shows you the flash flood warning in south New Mexico Wednesday evening.

RUIDOSO, N.M. — The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has extended a flash flood emergency for the Ruidoso area where wildfires are burning.

The emergency is in effect until 11:15 p.m. MT. It includes Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs and Hollywood. The rapid flooding is because of the burn scars from not only the ongoing South Fork and Salt Fires but the Blue 2 Fire from earlier this year and the McBride Fire in 2022.

“Water rescues are ongoing in the Ruidoso area as flood waters surge down the slopes from nearby burn scars. Folks should seek higher ground and stay away from any low-lying areas that could become flooded,” the National Weather Service in Albuquerque advised on social media.

Officials were pulling fire crews from Upper Canyon, Eagle Drive, Sleepy Hollow, Country Club, Lower Gavilan, Lower Paradise Canyon, Two Rivers and Carrizo Canyon. That was at around 3 p.m. when a storm was hanging over the Ruidoso area.

A flash flood emergency is in effect for Ruidoso. Officials are pulling crews from Upper Canyon, Eagle Drive, Sleepy Hollow, Country Club, Lower Gavilan, Lower Paradise Canyon, Two Rivers and Carrizo Canyon.



Here is the latest from @EddieGarciaKOB #nmwx https://t.co/3eZssIpb6x — KOB 4 (@KOB4) June 19, 2024

Storms are persisting there as Glencoe is under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m.

Heavy rain in the burn scar from the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire is also prompting flash flood warnings in northern New Mexico. The warning that includes Watrous is until 7:45 p.m. while the warning that includes El Porvenir, San Ignacio and Sapello, near Las Vegas, is until 6:30 p.m.

Estancia is also under a flash flood warning until 8:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for swathes of New Mexico until 9 p.m.

The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is offering these tips in the event you get caught in flooding:

With much needed rain, we are seeing flash floods in the impacted areas of the #SouthForkFire and #SaltFire and in other areas of the state.



Be safe and stay out of flood waters! It only takes a few inches to sweep you off your feet and less than a foot to carry your vehicle. pic.twitter.com/3py71bwAm3 — New Mexico DHSEM (@NMDHSEM) June 19, 2024

STORM WATCH: