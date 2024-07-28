Flash flood warning issued for Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. — A flash flood warning has been issued for Ruidoso until Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning is in effect until 5 p.m. for Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs and Hollywood.

The first flooding reports show Brady Canyon Road at Ponderosa Drive is closed due to flash flooding.

In a social media post, the Village of Ruidoso says the Blue 2, South Fork, and Salt fire burn scars will be affected.

