Florida man sentenced in New Mexico pile-up that killed 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Florida man who New Mexico authorities say drove recklessly before causing a pile-up that killed four people has been sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico announced Thursday that 50-year-old Alexis Riego, of Merritt Island, Florida, received a sentence of five years and 10 months for the 2019 crash.

He will then serve three years of supervised release.

A federal jury convicted him in September of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Riego was driving a commercial vehicle on Sept. 7, 2019 when he crashed into a line of cars in a construction zone on Interstate 40 near the Laguna Pueblo, according to court documents. The crash caused a six-car pile-up. Besides the four fatalities, two others were injured.

Prosecutors say Riego was speeding and using his cellphone. They say Riego was video chatting at the time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.