Folks celebrate South Valley Pride Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hundreds of people came out to South Valley Pride Day to have some good food, listen to music, and celebrate where they live.

All the festivities started Sunday morning with a big parade that went down a Main Street in the neighborhood.

Folks were celebrating what they love about the South Valley and what makes it so unique.

“The people, I mean everything that goes on, they have this every year so it gets everyone together and helps the community get together,” said Derek Tapia, a life-long South Valley resident.

On Sunday, Tapia brought his children to enjoy the 31st annual South Valley Pride Day.

The annual parade kicked off the festivities in the morning, and then people and pets all gathered at the Westside Community Center for a day of food and fun.

Salaz with the Rio Grande High School baseball team says the day gives people a chance to celebrate a section of the metro that’s usually forgotten about.

“It’s amazing because everyone here knows that people look down on the South Valley, but it’s still called South Valley pride for a reason. Everyone takes pride in the community, and they embrace it, they don’t care what other people say,” said Andrew Salaz.

The pride the community feels was very clear.

Sebastian Chavez is also on the Rio Grande baseball team and says the tight-knit community has really helped his team through a tough loss. His teammate Isaac Venzor Prado died earlier this year.

“Everyone comes together after the passing of Isaac, rest in peace Isaac, long live 26 you know everyone came together. and not just in the South Valley but from all over the state, different baseball communities,” said Chavez.

Everyone KOB 4 talked to says the event sheds light on the love they have for their uniquely New Mexican home.

“It’s just so fun to see everyone come out here and celebrate their community and where we live and embrace it,” said Salaz.

If you missed out on the fun Sunday, don’t worry because the South Valley Growers Market is opening in June.

People will have all summer to enjoy the market, which is like a mini version of today’s festivities.