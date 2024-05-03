Food Truck Friday: In Pizza We Trust

This local food truck is a spicy pie! In Pizza We Trust.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Food Truck Friday is a very spicy pie! We featured Edgar Pizzaiolo, the man behind In Pizza We Trust here in Albuquerque.

Edgar is originally from Las Vegas and worked at an Italian restaurant in Caesar’s Palace. His experience has allowed him to rub elbows with the likes of Gordon Ramsey.

His experience is poured into his food truck, In Pizza We Trust. He says he puts his own spin on classic Italian dishes.

In the video above, we got a taste of what he is talking about.