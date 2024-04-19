Food Truck Friday: Phat Stax Burgers and Ordinarily Beautiful Cotton Candy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s another Food Truck Friday! We’re previewing the Great New Mexico Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival with two local vendors.

The festival is this Saturday from 12-5 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park. Over 30 food vendors and over 20 drink vendors will be on hand for it.

Phat Stax Burgers and Ordinarily Beautiful Cotton Candy are among the food vendors setting up shop at the park.

They gave us a preview in the video above (more info on the festival here).