Sixth APD officer pleads guilty in DWI Deception scandal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Another officer implicated in the DWI Deception scandal has pleaded guilty.

Court documents show former Albuquerque police Sgt. Lucas Perez admitted he took bribes to missing court dates so DWI cases would be dismissed.

He resigned back in March, a day after APD put him on leave in connection with the scandal.

So far, six law enforcement officers, a lawyer and a paralegal have all pleaded guilty in this federal investigation.

