Former APD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in DWI Deception scandal

Former APD officer Louis Henckel pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to taking part in the DWI Deception scandal.

Former APD officer Louis Henckel pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to taking part in the working with a local attorney, Thomas Clear III, and his paralegal to get DWI cases dismissed.

APD says Henckel was fired by APD in April 2021 For violating policies related to truthfulness and not reporting officer misconduct. This was before the investigation into DWI officers began.

13 APD officers have left the department as a result of the investigation. Six of the 13 officers pleaded guilty to federal charges.