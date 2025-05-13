Former APD officer Steve Hindi added to Brady-Giglio list

Another former local police officer appears to be tied up in the federal DWI Deception investigation.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Another former local police officer appears to be tied up in the federal DWI Deception investigation.

The Bernalillo County district attorney added former APD Officer Steve Hindi to the notorious Brady-Giglio list Monday. That means his credibility in court could be questioned.

At this point, all officials will confirm is Hindi is implicated in the federal DWI bribery case.

KOB’s 4 Investigates team found Hindi was the officer on 56 cases, with former local defense attorney Thomas Clear III. Most of those were DWI cases between 1998 and 2015.

Clear III already admitted he was the mastermind in the decades-long scheme to bribe officers to miss court to get DWI cases dismissed.