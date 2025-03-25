Former APD officer takes plea deal in DWI deception investigation

Albuquerque police leaders have placed APD Sgt. Lucas Perez on leave Monday.

This is a result of the federal investigation into the decades long scheme where law enforcement would take bribes to miss court so drunk driving cases would get dismissed.

On Monday, former APD officer Nelson Ortiz took a plea deal in the case, the seventh deal so far.

Since the investigation started 10 officers have left APD, three are on administrative leave.