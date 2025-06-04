Former APS teacher arrested for having inappropriate relationship with students

A former Albuquerque Public Schools teacher is behind bars accused of having inappropriate relationships with his middle school students.

According to APS police, they started the investigation into Patrick Corr in May 2024.

Investigators say Corr, on multiple occasions, inappropriately touched female students.

Corr is also accused of multiple counts of rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He has since resigned as a teacher.

An APS spokesperson sent the following statement Tuesday, saying:

“The conduct Patrick Corr is accused of is reprehensible. APS Police first began its investigation into an allegation against Mr. Corr in May 2024, and he was placed on leave that same month. He tendered his resignation on May 14, 2025. Due to the allegations being criminal in nature and because we didn’t want to jeopardize the criminal case, we allowed the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to take the lead in the investigation in August 2024. APS has cooperated throughout the investigation. Prior to being hired by APS, Mr. Corr underwent an extensive background check, which included being fingerprinted, and he cleared that background check. Mr. Corr was a teacher at John Adams Middle School from 2019 until he was placed on leave. As the investigation is still ongoing, the district will have no further comment at this time.”