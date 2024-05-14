Former Jicarilla Apache Nation president dies, remembered by community

On Monday, communities in our state are remembering the president of the Jicarilla Apache Nation. Edward Verlarde died over the weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Monday, communities in our state are remembering the president of the Jicarilla Apache Nation. Edward Verlarde died over the weekend.

The tribal leader served as the nation’s president back in 2019.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham released a statement, writing:

“President Velarde was a committed, effective leader who always sought to strengthen state-tribal relations. One look no further than his leadership on energy and rural economic development to understand his commitment to his tribal community and the State of New Mexico.”