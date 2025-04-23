Former Las Cruces judge can never serve on bench

The Las Cruces judge who resigned from the bench in March can no longer sit on the bench in New Mexico.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Las Cruces judge who resigned from the bench in March can no longer sit on the bench in New Mexico.

The state Supreme Court announced that decision Tuesday for former Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano.

The state Supreme Court looked at two disciplinary cases against Cano and decided he can never hold judicial office again.