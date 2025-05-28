Former Las Cruces mayor Ken Miyagishima running for governor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Former Las Cruces mayor Ken Miyagishima threw his hat in the ring of the 2026 gubernatorial race Tuesday.

Miyagishima served as Las Cruces’ mayor from 2027 through 2023. He was New Mexico’s first mayor of Japanese descent.

Miyagishima is running as a Democrat. He is running against former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and and Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

Miyagishima says as governor, one of his primary goals would be retaining doctors in New Mexico.

Miyagishima blames an excess of medical malpractice lawsuits for doctors leaving the state. He also blamed trial lawyers for a lack of medical malpractice reform during his announcement speech in Las Cruces.

“Trial lawyers are a very powerful group there in Santa Fe,” Miyagishima said. “They have some of their key people in key committees, and that’s why you’re not seeing a lot of movement on this.”

Miyagishima challenged his Democratic rivals to not take any campaign money from trial lawyers. He also told them to give back any money they had been given.

Sam Bregman’s campaign responded with the following statement: “I am proud of the support that I have received from all kinds of people in New Mexico, including from those who have dedicated their lives to standing up for victims that have been wronged by out-of-state corporations. Most physicians that practice in our state do an outstanding job and we are thankful for their work. However, when a corporate hospital acts recklessly and with negligence, leading to the serious harm of a patient, they must be held accountable.”

KOB-4 has not yet received a response from Deb Haaland’s campaign.

Miyagishima and his rivals will not only be courting fellow Democrats. Independent voters will have their first chance to vote in major party primaries during next year’s gubernatorial race.