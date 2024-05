Former Lobo Drew Gordon was killed in a car crash in Portland, Oregon.

Gordon was a transfer from UCLA. In his senior season, the Lobos won the regular season title and the Mountain West Tournament Championship.

Gordon was the Player of the Year and lead the Lobos to a win over Long Beach State in the NCAA tournament. He was 33 years old.