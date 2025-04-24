Former Lobo player names teammate who allegedly attacked him during team trip

Former Lobo, Shane Douma-Sanchez, is now naming the former teammate who he says attacked him during a team trip last fall.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Former Lobo, Shane Douma-Sanchez, is now naming the former teammate who he says attacked him during a team trip last fall.

He claims it was Tru Washington who attacked him. That’s according to a new filing in Douma-Sanchez’s lawsuit against UNM.

In the suit, Douma-Sanchez claims Washington punched him and broke his nose and reinjured his shoulder.

Douma-Sanchez wants former head coach Richard Pitino and UNM to pay for related damages.

But in this new filing, Douma-Sanchez is also calling out Washington’s attorney, Rudy Chavez. He claims Chavez made threats and other false and defamatory statements about him on social media.

Chavez is also the latest defense attorney implicated in the federal DWI deception scandal, where law enforcement would take bribes to miss court so drunk driving cases would get dismissed. Chavez’s law license has been indefinitely suspended.

Douma-Sanchez and Washington entered the transfer portal and are no longer at UNM.