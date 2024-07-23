Former NMSP lieutenant arrested for fraud

SILVER CITY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a former lieutenant accused of timecard and overtime fraud.

NMSP began investigating former Lt. David Neil last year. They say internal audits showed discrepancies in Neil’s timecard submissions and overtime claims. That prompted NMSP to launch an inquiry to determine the extent of the alleged fraud.

Investigators worked with the Sixth Judicial District Attorney’s Office. They say they found “substantial evidence” that Neil allegedly falsified time records and claimed overtime for hours he didn’t work.

“Today is a difficult day for the New Mexico State Police. But, it also underscores our unwavering dedication to transparency and ethical conduct,” NMSP Chief Troy Weisler said. “No one is above the law, and we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards of accountability. The actions of this individual do not reflect the values and integrity of our officers who serve their communities with honor every day.”

Chief Weisler said they launched an internal investigation and put Neil on administrative leave after learning about the allegations in December.

Then, Neil retired in January after working for NMSP for over 24 years.

According to NMSP, Neil turned himself into agents Tuesday. He is now in Grant County jail facing one count of fraud and 55 counts of “paying or receiving public money for services not rendered and making or permitting false public voucher.”