Former Portales HS student heads to the Tennessee Titans

By KOB

Philip Blidi went from Portales High School to ultimately playing football for the Auburn Tigers. Now, he is a free agent with the Tennessee Titans.

PORTALES, N.M. – A man from a small New Mexico town of 17,000 people is heading to the NFL. Philip Blidi went to Portales High School.

He then played for Auburn University in Alabama, and now he’s a free agent with the Tennessee Titans. 

But, as Andrea Aubuchont reports, Blidi’s unique journey started at a little place called the New Mexico Christian Children’s Home.

Watch the video above for the full story.