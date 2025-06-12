Former Pueblo of Isleta governor Max Zuni dies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Former Gov. Max Zuni died Wednesday. Zuni served several terms as governor, most recently in 2024.
The Indian Affairs Committee didn’t release any details of his passing.
In a statement, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said:
“New Mexico has lost a true partner and champion for his people. Governor Zuni understood that real leadership isn’t about taking credit—it’s about taking responsibility. Whether he was navigating COVID, working to make Isleta’s assisted living facility a model for the state, or tackling economic challenges, he showed up for his community every single day. New Mexico is better because of leaders like him, and our thoughts are with the Isleta Pueblo community as they honor his legacy and continue the important work he championed.”