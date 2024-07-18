Former Sandia HS teammates selected in MLB Draft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Not many people can say they achieved their young childhood dream. Even fewer can say they did it with their best friend by their side, but two New Mexicans can.

It seems like all the stars had to align for Aiden May and Jacob Kmatz’s journey. What started as playing youth baseball together in Albuquerque turned into them heading to the major leagues.

“I don’t even know if I fully grasp how cool it is, but it’s an amazing opportunity and something very few people get to do,” said May.

Growing up, Kmatz and May had a common dream among kids, becoming professional baseball players.

“You look up to the big leaguers, and you want to be just like them,” said Kmatz.

They met in youth baseball while playing for the Albuquerque Baseball Academy, growing their skills and their friendship.

They went on to become teammates at Sandia High School. That’s when the two pitchers became inseparable.

“We’d compete with each other, we’d train with each other, we’d play with each other. Everything we’d do we’d be competing at something in and outside the field, it was a great time,” said May.

Same position, same uniform, even in college at Oregon State University.

“Having a best friend to do everything with and communicate and have some sort of the same background and know their childhood, it helps you be a lot more comfortable in your skin,” Kmatz said.

Now, they’re moving on to the major leagues. They were both drafted earlier this week.

“Something we’ve worked hard for pretty much ever since we set our minds to it, so just hearing our names get called was pretty cool,” said Kmatz.

Oddly enough, to the same state, too. Kmatz to the Tampa Bay Rays, and May to the Miami Marlins.

“To be in the same draft and to be doing everything alongside him is just such a crazy experience and so surreal,” said May.

As they begin their professional careers in Florida, they’ll represent New Mexico, about four hours away from each other. They know they can always count on baseball to bring them together again.

“I know they play each other multiple times a year, we’ve always talked we wanted to have a match up where we’re throwing against each other in the big. So maybe that works out, who knows,” said Kmatz.