Former Santa Rosa police officer sentenced for felony sex charges

SANTA ROSA, N.M. – A former Santa Rosa police officer will spend the next five years in prison. A judge handed down that maximum sentence for Joseph Lucero-Gonzales Tuesday.

In 2024, he pleaded guilty to two felony sex charges involving teenage girls. Police say he used social media to exchange explicit pictures with multiple juveniles.

Those girls told police he asked them to have sex in his patrol car while on duty. At one point, investigators say he did with a 15-year-old.

