Former Violence Intervention Program manager pleads not guilty to battery charge

The manager of the city's Violence Intervention Program quit his job with the city after police accused him of assaulting a woman.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – He was hired by the City of Albuquerque to stop violence before it started. Now, he was set to go before a judge, facing a violent criminal charge.

Angel Garcia was the manager of the city’s Violence Intervention Program, and quit his job with the city after police accused him of assaulting a woman.

Garcia did not show up in court Monday. Instead, he waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to a battery charge.

He was one of the first full-timers the city brought in to expand its Violence Intervention Program. Garcia is a four-time convicted felon and a former gang member from California.

Mayor Tim Keller’s team brought him in and at the time said he was proof anyone can change and make a difference with the right resources and support.

Garcia’s now facing a battery charge for allegedly wrapping his arm around a woman’s throat to the point she couldn’t breathe. She claims he also grabbed her by the hair and forced her to kiss him.

According to police, all of this was caught on camera at Cheba Hut, where the two were in a booth together. KOB 4 requested that video and is waiting to hear back from the city.

Garcia’s defense attorney did not want to comment Monday.

His case is set for a bench trial at the end of the month.