Four Corners organization offers help for sexual assault victims

If you're a sexual assault survivor, you're not alone. That is what one Four Corners organization wants to remind people.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Sexual assault is a heavy topic and it gets heavier when survivors think they are alone.

An Four Corners organization’s mission is to always inform survivors that there is help out there.

“We have rape crisis advocacy, and primary prevention programs in the school,” said Eleana Butler, the director of Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico.

SAS of Northwest New Mexico served 100 people when they started 20 years. Today, they serve 400 people, often women in their 20s. They want to help more victims but it can be tough for them to come forward.

“Often survivors blame themselves for what happened, and they think they should have done something different”, Butler said.

She said victims must know sexual assault is not their fault, and to reach out for help immediately.

SAS of Northwest New Mexico provides sexual assault exams and therapy. They will even help victims who are unsure about going to the police.

“To talk to an advocate or talk to the SANE nurse about all their choices and options,” Butler said.

We can all help prevent sexual assaults. It’s something we have all heard before – If you see something, say something.

“It can change the course of someone’s life,” Butler said.