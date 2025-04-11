Four Corners Regional Airport looks to hire TSA agents

Beginning in May, United Sky West flights will take off from the Four Corners Region Airport to the Denver International Airport. But first they need TSA agents.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Beginning in May, United Sky West flights will take off from the Four Corners Region Airport to the Denver International Airport. But first they need TSA agents.

“We are hiring full and part-time positions for transportation security officers,” said Patricia Mancha, a New Mexico TSA representative.

It’s been seven years since the airport needed TSA to thoroughly check every passenger coming in and out of the Four Corners Regional Airport.

“They will receive additional training to make sure that they’re proficient in all of the requirements to work at the airport security checkpoint,” said Mancha.

That includes training on some changes happening soon to traveling.

“REAL ID deadline is upon us. As of May 7, every traveler who comes to the checkpoint will be required to present a compliant REAL ID document,” Mancha said. “If you have a passport, for instance, that might be something that you can use if you don’t have a REAL ID. If you have a government issued ID from a federally recognized tribe, then that may be allowed as well.”

Mancha couldn’t say how many positions would be filled.

“The people that we hire are based on the needs of the airport, and that’s pretty much what I can tell you, that it just whatever the needs of the airport. We work with the airport officials, with the local officials with the airlines, to ensure that we have the proper staff to facilitate travel from any given airport at any given time,” said Mancha.