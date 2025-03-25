New Turquoise Alert system awaits governor’s signature

Lawmakers passed a bill to allow Turquoise Alerts in New Mexico. They are like Amber Alerts, but for when Native Americans go missing.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Lawmakers passed a bill to allow Turquoise Alerts in New Mexico. They are like Amber Alerts, but for when Native Americans go missing in our state. The only thing missing is the governor’s signature.

“Hundreds, if not thousands, of Indigenous people go missing every year across the world. Unfortunately, here in New Mexico, it’s something that we hear all too familiar, and it’s unfortunate,” said Rep. Michelle Paulene Abeyta.

During the 60-day session, lawmakers approved the new Turquoise Alert System.

“Part of the reason why we have so many issues with jurisdiction, with missing and murdered relatives, with lack of resources in our small communities, rural communities, where we don’t have law enforcement, we don’t have the resources needed to combine efforts when someone goes missing,” said Abeyta.

Meaning a higher probability of bringing their relatives home and getting closure.

“Whether it’s rural communities, urban communities, or anything in between, they’re going to have the benefit of using this system when a loved one who qualifies under the status, goes missing, and that’s huge for us,” said Abeyta.

She also said this alert system is very important since New Mexico is the state with the most federally recognized tribes.

“We can’t say that it happens more in one place and not in the other. Unfortunately, no place in New Mexico is immune to this, but places where I have seen higher numbers are border towns,” said Abeyta.

Those who need to report a loved one missing can contact the New Mexico Department of Public Safety once Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs it into law.

“We’re very happy that it not only made it through, but made it through unanimously, and that speaks volumes that the state is willing to intervene and help our tribal citizens,” said Abeyta.