Nonprofit continues to deal with effects of COVID-19

PATH has kept 13,500 people without a place to go off the streets of Farmington. But, since COVID, the number of beds available continues to decrease.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – “Homelessness is a national, state, and local problem, and we’re very fortunate through the Four Corners Foundation and through a great community to have a tremendous shelter that doesn’t just house people, but helps them get back on their feet,” said Bill Clements, treasurer of PATH.

“Over the last few years, grant funding has decreased, and our caseload has increased,” said Lisa Lobato executive director of PATH.

“Unfortunately, while our shelter is near capacity, we are facing severe financial constraints or budget problems,” said Clements.

Now they’re forced to make some difficult decisions.

“Unfortunately, they probably mean that we’ll have to modify operations, reducing our budget by a quarter, is one possibility. At an extreme, later this summer, they could result in path closing,” said Clements.

PATH provides a bed, hot meal, and a transitional living program to those that need it the most in the area.

“So they can become more independent and become permanently housed in the future,” said Lobato.

The thought of losing this organization:

“Truly, this is a gem here in Farmington, and, for that matter, here in the state of New Mexico, helping people help themselves,” said Clements.

For those wanting to help folks can donate food, time at the shelter, or money here.