Widow of fallen Bloomfield officer says her employer denied bereavement after his death

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. — Just days after Bloomfield police Officer Timothy Ontiveros was laid to rest, his ex-wife says she’s now facing an unexpected hardship at work.

Cristina Ontiveros told KOB 4 that her employer, Citizens Bank, denied her request for bereavement leave and informed her she’s now out of paid time off. She had taken time away from work to be by Timothy’s side in the hospital, plan his funeral, and mourn his death.

Cristina returned to work Wednesday for the first time since the Memorial Day shooting that ultimately took Timothy’s life. On Thursday, she said she received a written notice from the bank warning that if she missed any more work, she could face disciplinary action, up to and including termination.

“It’s not fair that they aren’t compassionate in my time of need,” she said. “My husband didn’t choose for this to happen.”

Officer Timothy Ontiveros was shot during a traffic stop on Memorial Day. He remained hospitalized for nearly a week and underwent multiple surgeries before passing away on June 1. He was buried Monday.

He leaves behind two daughters, ages 4 and 17.

“We are struggling,” Cristina said. “We’ve been an emotional mess since this started.”

Cristina said her youngest daughter doesn’t fully understand what’s happened – but her oldest is heartbroken.

“She is distraught over it,” she said.

Cristina said work was the last thing on her mind while she was at the hospital and preparing for the funeral.

“The only thing I could think about was wanting to be next to him,” she said.

When she returned to her job at Citizens Bank, she said she was presented with a written acknowledgment that she had exhausted her PTO. In that document, she was also informed that her bereavement request had been denied. She signed the form but noted it was “crap and insensitive.”

Cristina says when she asked for an explanation, she was told she did not qualify for bereavement leave because she and Timothy were divorced.

Although they legally divorced in 2024, Cristina said they were raising their daughters together and trying to reconcile.

“Whether we were legally married or not, I took my vows seriously,” she said. “I said ‘until death do us part’ and ‘in sickness and in health’—and I meant it.”

KOB 4 contacted Citizens Bank for comment. Bank President Danny Beyman confirmed the bank’s policy does not extend bereavement leave to ex-spouses.

When asked if there was any room for flexibility, Beyman said the bank is heartbroken for Cristina and her family but is unable to change its existing policies.

Cristina said she is disappointed and feels unsupported during an already devastating time.

“I’m a single mom now raising two kids,” she said. “It’s pretty devastating and hurtful that if my kids get sick or need me, I might not be able to be there for them as a mom.”

For now, she says, her focus is on being present for her children and finding a way to move forward.