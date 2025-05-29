Fourth teen arrested in killing of Albuquerque cyclist

Albuquerque police say they have arrested a fourth teen who they say was in the car when it struck and killed Scott Habermehl.

16-year-old Elijah Engelking is now behind bars. Albuquerque police told KOB 4 – just like the pervious three suspects – they were able to link him to the crime thanks to social media, and that horrible video they recorded as they stuck down Habermehl.

Police say Engelking denied being in the car, but several people told them they recognized Engelking’s voice from the video. Detectives also say he shared details about the crash with friends on social media.

Police say Engelking, 15-year-old William Garcia, 13-year-old Johnathan Overbay and 11-year-old Messiah Hayes recorded the shocking video nearly one year ago to the day.

“These children are murderers, and they need to be in custody,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

At first, police thought Habermehl’s death was an accident until February, when they became aware the teens posted the video on social media.

In March, Overbay and Garcia were arrested and Hayes was put in CYFD custody because of his age.

Overbay pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was given the max sentence under New Mexico law, meaning he’ll be out when he’s 21.

Garcia is being charged as an adult and could face life in prison.

Just last week, Habermel’s widow spoke at a ghost bike ride in her husband’s honor.

“The state of New Mexico, CYFD and the parents, guardians of the juveniles are all complicit in Scott’s death. Our community and families deserve better, and we can do better.”

Engelking is currently in custody and is expected to have his first court appearance soon.