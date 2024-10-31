Free Air Time: US House candidate Yvette Herrell

As a part of Election 2024 in New Mexico, KOB 4 is giving U.S. House candidate Yvette Herrell a chance to speak to you and inform your decision.

As we head into the final stretch before Election Day, KOB 4 invited New Mexico’s congressional candidates to record a two-minute statement for voters.

Yvette Herrell is the Republican nominee for the Second Congressional District seat, representing New Mexico in the U.S. House. Herrell is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Gabe Vasquez in an effective rematch of their race in 2022.

Watch our two-minute segment with Herrell in the video above.

MORE: