Free hazardous waste collection event this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s the time of year when you might be cleaning out the garage or attic, but some of the stuff you’re getting rid of can be dangerous.

On Saturday, May 31 there will be a free hazardous waste collection event at Balloon Fiesta Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

