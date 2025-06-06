Funeral arrangements set for fallen Bloomfield officer Timothy Ontiveros

By KOB

Funeral arrangements set for fallen Bloomfield officer Timothy Ontiveros

The funeral arrangements for fallen Bloomfield Police Officer Timothy Ontiveros has been set.

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. – The funeral arrangements for fallen Bloomfield Police Officer Timothy Ontiveros has been set. 

Ontiveros died this past Sunday after getting shot on Memorial Day during a traffic stop.

His funeral will be next Monday morning at 9 at Bloomfield High School. Afterward, there will be a viewing for law enforcement from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and public viewing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Farmington Funeral Home.