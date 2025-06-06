Funeral arrangements set for fallen Bloomfield officer Timothy Ontiveros
The funeral arrangements for fallen Bloomfield Police Officer Timothy Ontiveros has been set.
BLOOMFIELD, N.M. – The funeral arrangements for fallen Bloomfield Police Officer Timothy Ontiveros has been set.
Ontiveros died this past Sunday after getting shot on Memorial Day during a traffic stop.
His funeral will be next Monday morning at 9 at Bloomfield High School. Afterward, there will be a viewing for law enforcement from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and public viewing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Farmington Funeral Home.