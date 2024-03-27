Funeral services today for fallen NMSP officer

Around two weeks after New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare was shot and killed on I-40 near Tucumcari, Officer Hare will be laid to rest.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Funeral services honoring the life of fallen New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare will take place Wednesday in Albuquerque.

Officer Hare died in the line of duty March 15. He stopped to help a stranded driver along Interstate 40 near Tucumcari – when that driver allegedly shot and killed him.

The funeral service is open to the public. It begins with a procession at 9:30 a.m. from Rio Rancho to Albuquerque.

The funeral will take place at Legacy Church on Central, between Coors and Unser, at 11 a.m.

At a vigil over the weekend, people remembered Hare as someone who would take care of others. Others mentioned his deep love for his community.

His parents and colleagues all echoed that.

“He was there. He wanted to help people. Even when he was in elementary school and middle school, when kids would be mean to the teacher, he would stand up for the teachers. He’d be like, ‘Stop it you can’t do that.’ It’s just how he was,” said Terry Hare, his mother.

Stay tuned to this page for a stream of the procession and funeral services.