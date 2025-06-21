Gallup family awaits justice amid controversy with McKinley County DA

It's been almost eight years since Jeulina Livingston hugged her daughter.

GALLUP, N.M. – It’s been almost eight years since Jeulina Livingston hugged her daughter.

“Raven was a kind daughter that I had. Her birthday was Wednesday, I felt bad I didn’t even let go of balloons like I usually do because I was just thinking about this court,” said Jeulina Livingston.

Raven Livingston was on her way to the movies with friends when she was hit and killed by Timothy Martine Jr.. Police believe he was under the influence when he slammed into the car Raven was in.

The wheels of justice have slowed down over the years as controversy plagued the McKinley County District Attorney’s Office after KOB 4 uncovered a troubling trend.

DA Bernadine Martin wasn’t prosecuting vehicular homicide and other cases in Gallup.



“I just want him to get sentenced that is all I want, I mean I just want justice. I don’t want to get it dismissed or just be forgotten. It seemed like that is where it was going,” said Livingston.

Leaving families like Livingston’s without answers, and the clock on the statute of limitations ticking. A special prosecutor stepped in on Raven’s case.



“She is really pushing this court, pushing everything for me and I appreciate what that, what she is doing,” said the mother.

Even though the motion hearing was reset for a couple of months, Livingston is hopeful that someday soon she will see justice for her daughter.

“I know it has been a long time, eight years is such a long time and I have been holding on like a string, holding on to a string, but I am glad we got this far,” she said.

