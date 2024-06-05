Gallup judge becomes chief judge of 11th Judicial District Court

GALLUP, N.M. — Judge R. David Pederson, of Gallup, has been named the chief judge in the 11th Judicial District covering McKinley and San Juan counties.

Judge Pederson will succeed Judge Curtis Gurley in the position.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve as Chief Judge. I will work with my colleagues on the bench and court personnel to ensure we do our best to meet the needs of New Mexicans and administer justice fairly, efficiently and in a timely manner,” Chief Judge Pederson said.

Chief Judge Pederson served in the New Mexico House from 1993-2000. During that tenure, he chaired the House Judiciary Committee.

In 2020, he was appointed to the district court. He has experience as deputy district attorney in the 11th Judicial District and the 13th Judicial District in Cibola County. He also previously served as acting city manager in Gallup, contract county attorney for McKinley County. Pederson also served as general counsel to former Attorney General Gary King.

Pederson grew up in Gallup. He earned a J.D. degree from UNM in 1978 after earning an undergraduate degree from there.

As chief judge, he will serve a three-year term.