Gathering of Nations kicks off in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Gathering of Nations is the largest powwow in the United States and North America and it starts Thursday in Albuquerque.

The Miss Indian World talent show Thursday kicks off three days of festivities. The show is from 7-9 p.m. at the Kiva Auditorium in the downtown Albuquerque Convention Center.

Friday will feature powwow competition singing and dancing at Tingley Coliseum from 1-4 p.m. The Miss Indian World public speaking competition is happening at 1:30 p.m. at Stage 49.

Performances will take place throughout the weekend with performers and guests from around the U.S. and North America. They will also take part in the various events at Tingley Coliseum.

Tingley Coliseum will host special dance contests, a horse and rider regalia parade, gourd dancing, grand entry for dancers and competition powwow singing and dancing throughout Friday.

Saturday will feature a similar slate of events, as well as two Indigenous Australian discussion forums at the Hispanic Arts Building. Then, they will crown Miss Indian World at 7:30 p.m. in Tingley Coliseum.

Each day, the Indian Trader’s Market will be open and native foods will also be served.

