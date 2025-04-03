Georgia man sentenced for murder of 79-year-old man at New Mexico rest stop

A local judge just sentenced a man from Georgia for the murder of an elderly man at a rest area in northern New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local judge just sentenced a man from Georgia for the murder of an elderly man at a rest area in northern New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police say Dorien Ray stabbed and carjacked 79-year-old David Adams in April 2024. The victim and his wife were at the Thaxton rest area, on I-25 south of Raton.

Ray led state police on a chase on I-25 into Las Vegas, where they arrested him.

Ray pleaded guilty to the murder and armed robbery in February. Ray is sentenced to 36 years and 6 months.