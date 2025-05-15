Giant hole in I-40 bridge near Santa Rosa raises safety concerns

People who live in Santa Rosa say something needs to be done about an I-40 bridge that is literally crumbling.

A KOB 4 viewer sent us video showing a large hole in the middle of the bridge, sparking safety concerns for people traveling on I-40 and for anyone below.

So, we went to Santa Rosa to get answers from the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

“That’s not good,” is all Chavez could say in disbelief as he took a video on his way to work Wednesday morning.

“I was shocked to see this hole and semis going right over,” said Dominic Chavez.

Chavez and his family travels under the I-40 bridge every single day. For years now, he says it’s been a problem.

“I really didn’t want to post it. But it’s the only way to get it out there and get the public to see what dangers we are facing with that bridge,” Chavez said.

Shortly after Chavez posted the video, NMDOT crews had westbound traffic down to one lane at mile marker 273 so they could patch the hole.

“If we call them, they are there immediately. They are doing the best they can, but they need some help,” said Chavez.

A spokesperson for NMDOT says there is localized concrete deterioration, but the bridge is safe.

They also confirm there have been several repairs made to the bridge over the past two years. Part of those repairs, NMDOT says, is using old road signs to hold the concrete in place. It’s a standard practice, they say.

“It’s been a big concern of ours living right down the road and driving under the bridge,” Chavez said.

A recent study from Trip, a national transportation research nonprofit, found a total of 5% of New Mexico’s bridges are in poor or structurally deficient condition, meaning there is significant deterioration of the bridge.

46% of bridges in the state were built before 1970, meaning they may require significant rehabilitation or replacement.

NMDOT says they inspect and rate all bridges every two years. The department evaluates and prioritizes bridges for replacement based on condition ratings, safety, traffic volumes, and available funding.

“What is it going to take for the bridge to fall, and we have a major accident or someone get hurt?” said Chavez.