Giant pumpkin airlifted to New Mexico State Fair for record attempt

It took a crane airlifting it out of Allen Clark's backyard, and a rollback truck to get it to the New Mexico State Fair, but a giant pumpkin is ready for what could be a record-breaking weigh-in at the fair.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For one giant pumpkin and its grower, it was time to go big or gourd home Tuesday morning.

After snipping and pulling the vines, and wrapping the pumpkin, a crane had to take the behemoth out of the backyard.

“It will cinch the rope together ill check it after they lift it up just a couple inches and then we have to commit to it,” Allen Clark said.

Allen spent months planting and pollinating the giant pumpkin. It all led up to the day he finally could get the potential record-breaker to the New Mexico State Fair.

Allen had some help from Gino’s Enterprises but even they had to call in some reinforcements.

Eventually, though, the pumpkin took flight. Very slowly.

“It’s pretty strange to see something that large over your house that you’ve worked on for so long,” Allen said.

After some nerves and anxiety, the pumpkin made it on to the truck.

“That was one of the most stressful things I think I’ve ever experienced in quite a while, watching that pumpkin get lifted up over the house was something else!” said Wanda Dolby, Allen’s mom.

“And we thought the exiting part was over but lifting that thing over the house – all thousand pounds of it – that was nerve racking,” said Tyler Heeman, the owner of Hydro Life Growth Supply.

“This feels surreal. I thought they we’re going to lifting it over the side of the house but they went right over it!” Allen exclaimed.

You can catch a glimpse of the giant veg and its official weight at the New Mexico State Fair. The fair starts Thursday.

It could be the largest pumpkin ever grown in New Mexico. We’ll let you know if it is.