Officials say it is because the Air Force is transporting an oversized load.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you travel on Gibson, in the area of Girard, near Kirtland Air Force Base and Sandia National Labs, you may encounter a delay.

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, eastbound Gibson at Girard, plus all of Girard, will be closed for about a half-hour. According to Albuquerque police, the U.S. Air Force is transporting an oversized load.