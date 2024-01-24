New Mexico Girl Scouts announce dates for cookie sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We now know when Girl Scout Cookies will go on sale here as the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails announced their sale dates for this year.

Starting Friday, Girl Scout Cookies will go on sale to family and friends. Then, sales to the general public will run from February 16 to March 17.

The New Mexico Girl Scouts will have three new cookie flavors this year:

Toast-Yay: Toast-shaped cookies with icing and French toast flavor

Lemonades: Shortbread cookies with lemon-flavored icing

Caramel Chocolate Chip gluten-free cookies

Familiar cookies, such as Thin Mints and Adventurefuls, will also be for sale – as well as some other familiar favorites that will have a different name this year.

“Caramel DeLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies are new monikers to New Mexico, but they are the same cookies you’ve known and loved as Samoas, Tagalongs, and Do-si-dos,” said Rebecca Latham, the CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails.

If you’d like to find your nearest booth or want to place an order online, click here.