Goddard HS band turns young girl’s short story into a song

ROSWELL, N.M. – The Goddard High School band in Roswell is putting the final touches on a world premiere concert.

“I’m really pleased with how the group, you know, they’re playing it. Everyone seems to enjoy it,” said Ethan Moore, composer.

Recent New Mexico State University grad Ethan Moore composed the new piece of music entirely based on a young girl’s short story.

“It’s about a girl named Amaya, and she falls into this well, and she has to save the magic from a different world,” said Violet Willis, author.

Roswell fourth grader, Violet Willis, wrote “Amaya Saves The Magic” last summer while her family was dealing with medical issues and the destructive Roswell floods.

“It gave Violet something, an extra something, to kind of focus our energy into when there was a lot of stuff going on,” said Brandy Willis, Violet’s mom.

Violet’s parents say her teacher liked the story so much she recommended submitting it to Sing Me a Story. It’s a national nonprofit giving children in need the unique opportunity to turn their short stories into songs.

“Her story. It’s so detailed. It’s so in depth,” said Moore. “She really, you know, did a lot of the heavy work herself. All had to do, which is, right, you know, to what she wrote.”

Tuesday night’s concert will be the first time Violet hears the song she helped inspire.

“I like music, and I want to see how they turn it into music,” said Violet.

The world premiere concert starts at 7:00 p.m. at Goddard High School down in Roswell, and it will also be the first time the composer meets Violet in person.