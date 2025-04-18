Good Friday pilgrims make trek in spite of poor weather

The long walk to Chimayó is already underway for so many. Even though we expect to see the majority of the walkers on Good Friday, on this Holy Thursday, a few people getting an early start.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The long walk to Chimayó is already underway for so many. Even though we expect to see the majority of the walkers on Good Friday, on this Holy Thursday, a few people are getting an early start.

They say, despite the high winds expected throughout the day, nothing can stop them from making this holy pilgrimage.

“There is no other way to describe it besides the crack between Heaven and Earth opens up,” said Juan Blea, a Chimayó walker.

That is what is pushing Blea to make the Easter trek to Chimayó, it’s something he says he has done every single year for the last 41 years.

He says the wind is nothing compared to what he’s had to deal with in the past.

“The weather is never good. Holy Thursday the weather is never good. One year I walked, and it was snowing and like really windy. It stung your face. There was nothing you could do, just keep going,” Blea siad.

For others like Dathan Archuleta, it’s his first time making the journey to the holy grounds.

“The wind is keeping me, to push me to Chimayó,” said Archuleta.

His walk actually started on Monday from his home in Los Lunas. He says he is determined to make it all the way.

“No, I’m not worried. I have my faith with me,” Archuleta said.

Throughout the rest of the day and especially Friday, safety crews and law enforcement are reminding drivers to be on extra lookout for all of the walkers as they make this pilgrimage.