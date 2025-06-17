Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issues emergency declaration in response to Trout Fire

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency declaration as the Trout Fire in the Gila National Forest continues to spread.

The fire has burned almost 25,000 acres about 12 miles north of Silver City.

The executive order will provide additional resources and funding to help with firefighting efforts. That includes deploying the New Mexico National Guard to the area.

Gila National Forest has the latest details on evacuations and more on their social media page.

