Governor appoints new education secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed the director of the New Mexico Children’s Cabinet as the state’s new education secretary.

Mariana Padilla has served in that role since the governor’s term began in 2019. Padilla will now lead the New Mexico Public Education Department, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. According to her office, Padilla will focus on improving academic achievement, attendance and engagement at schools in our state.

Padilla will succeed Dr. Arsenio Romero in the role.

The governor first appointed Romero to lead NMPED in February 2023. Last month, however, the governor reportedly gave Romero an ultimatum to either resign or continue vying for the role of president of New Mexico State University.

Ultimately, Romero resigned.

Romero is one of five candidates vying to become the next president of NMSU. He spoke Monday while the other candidates have forums planned for the rest of the week.