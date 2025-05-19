Graduation week begins for APS seniors

Thousands of high school students in the metro will receive their well-deserved diplomas this week, and it's all happening at Tingley Coliseum.

There’s at least three Albuquerque Public Schools graduation ceremonies happening each day.

It all kicks off Monday morning with Cibola High School’s graduation at 9:30 a.m.. Then, Valley High School at 2:00 p.m., and finally West Mesa High School at 6:30 p.m..

We don’t know yet how many seniors are graduating, but it seems like the numbers are climbing.

APS leaders recently revealed there was a more than 4% increase in the graduation rate for the class of 2024.

APS Superintendent Dr. Gabriella Blakey believes those numbers will keep going up for the class of 2025.

About 76% of high school seniors graduated from APS schools in 2024, up 4% from the class of 2023, and close to 7 points higher than in 2022.

17 out of 20 high schools in Albuquerque saw some type of improvement, and Blakey believes those numbers are a sign the district’s strategic planning is paying off.

“A lot of it comes from our goals. And so a couple of years ago, the board adopted four goals, and one of them specifically is about high school, looking at our college and career readiness, and the goal four is about our skills, habits and mindsets of students. And we’re really being intentional about tracking the progress of those goals. We’ve made some great gains on all four of our goals. And so I really think that that is combined to see these successes,” said Blakey.

It’s worth noting the entire state also saw a more than 1% increase in graduation rates in 2024, surpassing 78% for the first time in 15 years.