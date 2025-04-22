Graffiti removal team cleans up Albuquerque

311 graffiti report

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque receives hundreds of 311 reports. Out of the 86 they’ve gotten from online and the app just this month, nearly half are about graffiti.

The city’s goal is to get it covered up quickly.

“Graffiti gets called in from a constituent, and it will come in from 311 or SeeClickFix. At that point, it gets dispatched from 311 straight to our graffiti techs that are out in the streets,” said Jason Lucero, a Solid Waste supervisor.

From buildings to gates and even side walks, the graffiti removal team at the Solid Waste Management Department are out covering graffiti across Albuquerque.

They cover up anywhere from 80 to 150-sites, daily. After lots of mixing, and color matching, they say the process usually doesn’t take long.

“Typically, graffiti gets covered within a 24 to 48-hour window, but we try to get to it as quickly as possible,” said Lucero.

Lucero says the 311 website has been an essential tool in covering up these sites.

“So they’re able to take a picture and give us a location, which definitely helps our tech out in the field. So that we can get an accurate location, and an accurate description of the graffiti they want covered up,” Lucero said.

At most of the sites they cover up, they find more graffiti on follow-up visits to spots they have cleaned up in the past. Something that got them recognized for keeping the city bright in 2024.

“It feels great. Sometimes it feels like we work in a thankless job, so it’s nice that sometimes that the public does recognize how hard of a job we have and the good job that we do,” said Lucero.

The city says the cost per service is roughly about $20. The city encourages folks to report graffiti to 311.