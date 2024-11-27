Grant awarded to San Juan County and Navajo Nations for freight rail line 

San Juan County and the Navajo Nation received $4 million from the state. The money will be used to will help continue and complete their plans for the freight rail line in the Four Corners.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – San Juan County and the Navajo Nation received $4 million from the state. The money will be used to will help continue and complete their plans for a new freight rail line in the Four Corners.

“The reason that we were looking into this is because of some of the large major industrial complexes, coal-fired power plants, and the associated mines that were being lost in and adjacent to the Navajo Nation,” said Mike Stark, a SJC manager. “These are high-paying middle class, you know, union jobs that are being lost, upwards of $100,000 a year jobs that are being removed from our economy.”

He’s talking about the shut-down complexes like: the Navajo Generating Station, San Juan Generating Station, and the Escalante Generating Station near the Gallup area.

“And then the perspective closing of the Four Corners Power Plant in 2031,” said Stark. “It has a dramatic impact, not just on the Navajo Nation, but San Juan County and, quite frankly, the Four Corners area.”

So county reps say, this is vital to Four Corners community.

“40% of our nation’s goods are shipped via freight rail. And so it’s even more important when you’re looking at industries here that rely on moving products,” Stark said. “Otherwise, it makes our area economically unviable for them to continue operations.”

It won’t just benefit the Four Corners, it will do the same for other states trade market as well.

“The freight rails line that we would be connecting to is the BNSF, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line that runs from Los Angeles to Chicago. And so what that would open up is the opportunity for distribution to states all across that line. But obviously, if you’re getting to the Port of LA now, you’re making worldwide markets available to our area,” said Stark.

The planning and proposal will take about two to four years to complete. If all goes as planned, you’re looking at a three to five year build out on construction.