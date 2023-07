ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque staple, Griff’s Hamburgers, announced Wednesday it’s closing.

In a Facebook post, they say it’s because of many incidents that make it “unsafe and undesirable to continue to operate.”

Griff’s has been serving burgers on Central for more than 60 years.

It will close tomorrow, July 6. But the company says it hopes to return to Albuquerque in the future.