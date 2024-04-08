Groups call for release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war despite differences

Today marks six months since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Thousands have been killed, and hundreds are being held captive.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Today marks six months since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Thousands have been killed, and hundreds are being held captive.

In Albuquerque, different Jewish groups held demonstrations with different messages.

“What you’re seeing is differences of opinion within our community. And I think, unfortunately, you know, there are divisions right now. But everybody wants the war to end, and nobody wants innocent people to suffer,” said Sara Koplik, a media liaison with the Jewish Community Relations.

The Run for Their Lives movement and Jewish voice for peace held separate gatherings Sunday afternoon on Johnson Field at the University of New Mexico.

“There are many different runs all over the world, calling for the release of the hostages held by Hamas,” said Koplik. “Today is the six-month anniversary, which is why there are more people here, and why all the names of those being currently held by Hamas are read, and a little bit was shared about them.”

They meet every Sunday on Johnson Field at UNM.

Alan Wagman is a member of Jewish Voice For Peace. He says the organization also wants the hostages to be released, but is calling for the release of Palestinians that are also being held.

“It is a human rights issue that Hamas release the 130 Israeli hostage they are holding. And it is a human rights issue that Israel release the 9,000 Palestinians that they have arrested undercover while the world’s attention was diverted to Gaza. And we are calling for release of all hostages,” said Wagman.

Jewish Voice For Peace is also calling for a ceasefire in the war. Wagman explained why they decided to have their protest next to the Run for Their Lives gathering.

“We thought it would be the best way to make clear that as Jews and as a commitment to our Jewish values, we are in favor of human rights for everybody. And when somebody is calling for only human rights for some, it is our obligation to stand up and say as Jews we want human rights for everybody,” Wagman said.

While both groups share different goals, they both want the war to end.

“There’s been far too much suffering and far too much loss of life, which is, which is terrible, which is a true a tragedy, and we mourn for the loss of life, and we pray for peace. And we hope that that comes soon,” said Koplik.